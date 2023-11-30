Monroe Crossing Christmas tour begins this week

Bluegrass fans in the Upper Midwest have several chances to catch some special holiday music this next two weeks when Monroe Crossing takes their annual Christmas tour through Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Billed as A Bluegrass Christmas with Monroe Crossing, the shows include a mix of familiar seasonal favorites played in a bluegrass style, along with selections from the band’s two holiday albums.

Though only occasionally seen in the southeast or on the west coast, Monroe Crossing is consistently one of the busiest touring acts in the business. They typically perform 100 or more shows each year, often bringing bluegrass to audiences that may not be as familiar with it as audiences at the larger southern festivals.

Here’s one of their original Christmas numbers, written by bassist Mark Anderson, featuring fiddler and vocalist Lisa Fuglie. It’s called The Happy Holidays.

Shows for the 2023 A Bluegrass Christmas with Monroe Crossing include:

Friday, December 1 – North Branch Area High School – North Branch, MN

Saturday, December 2 – Lakeville Area Arts Center – Lakeville, MN

Sunday, December 3 – Pittsville School Auditorium – Pittsville, WI

Tuesday, December 5 – Crooners Lounge & Supper Club – Fridley, MN

Saturday, December 9 – Chisholm Baptist Church – Chisholm, MN

Sunday, December 10 – Braham Event Center – Braham, MN

Wednesday, December 13 – Grace Lutheran Church – Erhard, MN

Thursday, December 14 – Old Log Theatre – Excelsior, MN

Friday, December 15 – Pioneer Place on 5th – St. Cloud, MN

After taking a break over Christmas, the band will be back for their News Years Eve concert at The Sheldon Theatre in Red Wing, MN.

More details about times, tickets, and directions can be found on the Monroe Crossing web site.

