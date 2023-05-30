Moments – new single from Unspoken Tradition

Mountain Home Music has a new single this month for Unspoken Tradition, a first peak at their upcoming album, and a track that signals a reprise of one that bassist Sav Sankaran had recorded some time ago.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the band’s debut recording, Simple Little Town, and things have changed quite a bit since then. Signed now to a major bluegrass label, Unspoken Tradition tours all over the US, and commonly sees their single releases move up each time on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

Anchoring the group are brothers Audie and Zane McGinnis, Audie on guitar and Zane on banjo, along with Ty Gilpin on mandolin, and Tim Garner on fiddle.

Sav is the relative new guy in the group, and he explained how Moments, the new single, came to be recorded by Unspoken Tradition.

“I’m so happy to be giving Moments a second life. I originally recorded this song, written by our producer, Jon Weisberger, and Andy Hall of the Infamous Stringdusters, on my solo album, and in the intervening years it has grown to be one of my favorites. I think my own journey reflects the subject material — with more than a decade of hindsight, it takes on a different meaning in thinking about how fleeting time can seem, how the moments of our lives can ‘turn us all around, lift us up or knock us down’ I’m excited for Unspoken Tradition to put our own spin on this poignant song!”

They give the song a gentle, mid-tempo reading, which perfectly supports Sankaran’s delicate and soothing voice.

Have a listen…

Moments is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.