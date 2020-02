Modern Mandolin Workshop launches in November

Round Window Institute, the non-profit outfit that produces the Banjo Summit in Colorado, has announced a new venture launching later this year.

Modern Mandolin Workshop will run from November 5-7 at the Music District in Fort Collins, CO. Faculty will include Matt Flinner, Jacob Jolliff, Maddie Witler, and Casey Campbell.

The idea of this workshop is to, over time, raise the level of excellence taught and expected of mandolinists to that of the primary instruments typically used in jazz and classical music. According to their materials, this weekend “aims to teach accessible techniques to add color to your traditional playing or take you beyond bluegrass. Regardless of your favorite styles, the Modern Mandolin Workshop will expand your expertise and inspire countless new ideas that will raise your playing to new heights.”

Registration for all three days of instruction will run $475, not including housing or food, but an early bird discount of 20% is in effect until the end of April.

The Music District, where all classes will be held, is a large and lovely old home, converted into a space for artists and musicians to work and create in a community atmosphere. The building offers 57,000 square feet of space right in town.

More details and information about the Modern Mandolin Workshop can be found online.

Round Window Institute is also planning a Choro Summit for January 2021, to foster study of this popular form of Brazilian dance music.