Might As Well video from The Lil Smokies

Montana’s Lil Smokies have a new music video to share, recorded at the Boulder Theater in Colorado.

Might As Well comes from their latest album, Changing Shades, and was written by vocalist and reso-guitarist Andy Dunnigan.

He is joined by Scott Parker on bass, Jake Simpson on fiddle, Matt Rieger on guitar, and Matt Cornette on banjo. They have been performing together in some form since 2009, but generated a lot of attention after winning the Telluride Bluegrass Band contest in 2015, and being awarded the IBMA’s Momentum Award in ’16.

The band is touring now in support of Changing Shades, with a west coast leg running through April. Look for the album wherever bluegrass music is sold.

