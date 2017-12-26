Miggie Lewis passes

Ms Nannie Omega “Miggie” Lewis passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. For many years she sang with her sisters, brother, and parents as the Lewis Family, perhaps the most beloved bluegrass Gospel group of all time.

Born on May 22, 1926, Augusta, Georgia, the eldest child of Pop and Mom Lewis, she was 91 years old.

The old maid of the family, Miggie was a favorite of everyone in the family and with fans everywhere.

Arrangements

Visitation; Wednesday 6-8pm, Rees Funeral Home, Lincolnton, Georgia

Funeral; Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1750 Hephzibah Church Road, Lincolnton, Georgia; Thursday 3:00 p.m.