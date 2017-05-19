Michael Cleveland’s World Fiddle Day concert on Facebook

Did you know that tomorrow is World Fiddle Day?

That’s right, May 20 is the day that fiddlers and violinists worldwide celebrate the music and the instrument they love so dearly with special shows, workshops, and concerts. If you hadn’t heard of this joyous holiday, don’t be concerned. It only got started in 2012 when Irishman Caoimhin Mac Aoidh chose the date of Antonio Stradivari’s death in 1737 as the perfect time to celebrate fiddles everywhere. Now, they celebrate on the closest Saturday to his death in May wherever fiddles can be found.

Perhaps the most celebrated fiddler we have in bluegrass is Michael Cleveland, and he is throwing a special World Fiddle Day Facebook live concert at 1:00 p.m. eastern on Saturday, May 20. The performance will be all fiddle tunes from Michael and Flamekeeper, and he has invited fans to post their requests on his Facebook page all day today. He says he’ll try to work in any that he knows from the list of requests received until 5:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Then on Saturday at 1:00, visit the Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper Facebook page, and watch the concert go down in real time.

What a fun way to spread the word about World Fiddle Day, and to juts enjoy some great fiddle music tomorrow afternoon.