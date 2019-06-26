Michael Cleveland Tall Fiddler video

Compass Records has released a video promo for their upcoming album from Michael Cleveland, set to the audio from the title track and the first single, Tall Fiddler.

It is a truly remarkable cut, showing what can happen when you let a pair of virtuosi loose in the studio. Michael trades licks with Australian guitar maestro Tommy Emmanuel on an absurdly fast run at the tune, and man… do the sparks fly.

Superimposed over the video is information about the many fine guest performers who add their artistry to the album.

Pre-orders for Tall Fiddler can be placed now from the Compass web site, in manufactured CD format or downloadable as MP3, FLAC, WAV, or WAV-HD files. Delivery is expected on August 23.

Radio programmers can get the single now at AirPlay Direct.