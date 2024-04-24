Mason Via departs Old Crow Medicine Show – new album coming

Mason Via – photo © Michael Weintrob

Young bluegrass singer and songwriter Mason Via has announced his departure from Old Crow Medicine Show, after spending the past three years touring and recording with the band. At the same time, he has revealed plans for a new album with Mountain Fever Records, along with a debut single, Hey Don’t Go.

Regarding all this news, Mason shared this message with all his friends and fans…

“Y’all, I’ve got some big news. I’m leaving Old Crow Medicine Show to pursue my own solo music full time. After over three years of touring, recording, and living on the bus together, it is bittersweet to say goodbye to OCMS, but I’m so excited to spread my wings and start down a new musical journey.

I have a new Americana single coming out called Hey Don’t Go, and a new bluegrass album coming out later this year on Mountain Fever Records. Im having a single release show at 3rd & Lindsley on, Friday, May 17. I’m also currently booking several shows and filling up my calendar with tour dates so that I can come and play some of this new music for you live!

If you have somewhere you would love to hear me play, please reach out and let me know! Joining Old Crow led me to new and thrilling places I’ve never been before. We played hundreds of shows together; were nominated for a Grammy and attended the Grammys; played on CBS Saturday Mornings on national TV; appeared on CMT Campfire Sessions; recorded three albums together; opened up for Luke Combs at the Eagles Stadium to 60,000 people; sang on stage with Willie Nelson more than once; toured in Europe and rocked arenas as part of C2C fest; headlined Red Rocks; headlined several festivals; played the Ryman on New Years; had a number one Americana album; filmed a documentary; played the Grand Ole Opry dozens of times; and I played with OCMS in 47 of the 50 states, along with Canada.

I also want to say, being in Old Crow has truly been an education. I’ve learned so much from being in such a successful group, and I’m forever grateful to each of my bandmates for helping me to grow as an artist during my stint in the band. Now the next step for me to continue my growth as an artist is setting out on my own and taking some of these tricks of the trade that I’ve picked up from Ketch, Morgan, Cory, Mike, Jerry, Dante, and PJ with me.

From the bottom of my heart I want to thank everyone on the OCMS team I’ve worked with. Y’all are like family and will continue to hold a dear place in my heart.”

The new single is one Via wrote with Barton Davies of Boy Named Banjo, about the conflicting emotions that surface when you realize that a relationship has run its course.

Or as he puts it…

“Hey Don’t Go… this song reminds me of spring time, and the seasonal shifts that surround our lives. Understanding that there are some fates too strong to question, and some paths that may fork in the process. That feeling of knowing it has been over for a while, but never wanting it to end.

In true bluegrass style, it has a light-hearted melody over a heavy-hearted story.”

Mason plays guitar and sings the lead, with support from Corey Walker on banjo, James Kee on mandolin, Mark Raddabaugh on drums, Geoff Saunders on bass, Griffin McMahon on Rhodes piano and keyboards, Lyla Portnov on harmonica, Neil Jones on pedal steel, Nate Leath on fiddle, and Charlie Chamberlain on electric guitar.

Here’s a stripped down version in this music video with Nate Leath and Joshua Quimby.

Hey Don’t Go is available as a single from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.