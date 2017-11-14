Martha Moore wins International Services To Industry Award

Nashville publicist Martha Moore, President of so much Moore media, was the recipient of an International Services To Industry Award at the recent British Country Music Awards in Wolverhampton, UK. She was presented with her award by BCMA President Lee Williams last week in Nashville.

In addition to working with a variety of country acts, Martha does publicity work for Mountain Home Music Company and Bernie Faulkner in the bluegrass world. She has also worked with familiar names like Balsam Range, Ricky Skaggs, NewTown, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, The Grascals, and The Roys.

She says that international recognition like this is a special achievement.

“Keeping a global perspective has been a vital component to my clients’ success. I’ve always been driven to truly ‘serve’ the artists on my roster, and it’s always gratifying when it ‘works.’ To be recognized with this particular award really hits home. I am deeply honored.”

Congratulations, Martha, for this achievement!