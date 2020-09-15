Many Moons Ago from Danny Burns

Skip to content
Bonfire Music Group has released a single from Irish-born singer and songwriter Danny Burns, who is accompanied on the track by Sarah Jarosz on harmony vocals and octave mandolin.
The single is one called
Many Moons Ago, which Burns says he composed in celebration of a helping hand the Irish received from the Choctaw tribe during Ireland’s woeful famine in the mid-19th century. The tribe collected and sent on a gift of roughly $170, which may seem modest by today’s standards, but coming as it did following great trials suffered by the tribes during Indian Resettlement a few years earlier, it was quite gratefully received in Ireland.
And the Irish people have remembered what they call The Great Gift through modern times, responding with help on many occasions, most recently sending aid to native tribes in the US suffering from COVID outbreaks.
Danny says he invested a good bit of time getting what he wanted with this song.
“
Many Moons Ago took years to get the recording stages just right. I couldn’t have been happier to work with the brilliant and talented Sarah Jarosz on this track. I was delighted and grateful to have her lend her veracity.”
Have a listen.
Many Moons Ago is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.
It will also be included on Burns’ upcoming Bonfire project, slated for release early in 2021.
