Mansfield Jamfest launches with food and music

Once again we are at a bluegrass festival and find the bluegrassers eating! The Mansfield Jamfest is new this year and is taking place on the fairgrounds in Mansfield, Ohio. Promoter Chris Smith did a pig roast/potluck Thursday evening prior to the stage show. Shame on anyone who went away hungry!!

Chris and friends opened the stage show with some rollicking humor and good bluegrass music. If you really want to know the name the band used, go to the Candidpix.info Facebook page. MC, Brad Lambert did his best to explain the nuances of the band’s chosen name and ended up getting a lot of laughs from both the band and the audience. Baxter and Crabtree – using the name “Smith Brothers” – provided a set of old and new country tunes. Highway 57 closed the evening with traditional bluegrass music.

Friday brings Ottawa County, Caney Creek, Harbourtown, The Copus Hill Reunion, and Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice to the Jamfest stage.

Saturday sees the Grascals replacing the ailing Russell Moore and his band IIIrd Tyme Out. There will be a kids performance along with South 79, Vertical Limit, Caney Creek, and the Bluegrass Mountaineers.