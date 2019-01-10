Maggie Rainwater takes over HoosierDevil

HoosierDevil, an acoustic-oriented event and artist management agency in Asheville, NC, has seen a transfer of ownership. As of January 1, 2019, the company which had been launched and run by Steve Johnson this past five years, has been purchased by Maggie Rainwater, who has been working with Johnson since early last year.

The agency provides management services for both live event producers and touring artists, with past clients that include such major festivals as MerleFest and Jam In The Trees in North Carolina, and currently provides artist services for The Darren Nicholson Band, East Of Monroe, and Danny Burns. Its curious name was taken from the sports team names of the two universities where Steve had studied, Indiana and Duke.

Both Johnson and Rainwater came up through the bluegrass scene, with Maggie having the enviable pedigree of descending from bluegrass royalty. Her grandfather, Jody Rainwater, performed with Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs as a Foggy Mountain Boy on bass. Her parents also grew up in the bluegrass world, as she did, and the music has been part of her life ever since.

As Steve is leaving the music business for a position with The LifeFlight Foundation in Camden, ME, he has arranged it so that Maggie could take over ownership of HoosierDevil and keep the agency going into the future.

He says that he is leaving the company in good hands.

“I have had a great opportunity to grow the company and make many great friends and lasting relationships over the last several years. From my early beginnings of helping my family promote music events and festivals, to starting Mountain Music Entertainment, to where we are today with HoosierDevil: it has been a great run, lasting over 30 years. I have no regrets or complaints and consider myself incredibly fortunate! Now, I hope to help Maggie pursue her dreams and passions of owning and operating a company in the music community. I have no doubt she will do great things with the company and carry forward the great work of HoosierDevil!”

Jim Caudill and John Laird, who have served as consultants for the agency for some time, will remain in their current positions, and Johnson will continue to offer guidance as they make this transition.

For Rainwater, it is the realization of her hope for working in the industry directly.

“Coming on board with HoosierDevil was a dream come true for me, and having the opportunity to take over ownership and lead this company forward is an amazing honor! I have learned so much from Steve since I began this journey and I am thrilled that he will be staying on board as a consultant throughout this transition. The Asheville music scene is incredible, and I am so grateful to be among such an inspiring, supportive community as I begin this new adventure. I cannot wait to see what the future holds!”

Full details about HoosierDevil and the many services they offer can be found online.