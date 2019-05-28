Lynchburg Music Fest launches this August

Igniter Productions has announced plans to host a new, large scale country and bluegrass festival in Lynchburg, TN this summer.

Lynchburg Music Fest will be held August 23-24, 2019 in downtown Lynchburg, combining the region’s reputation for whiskey distilling and down home music into one big event. Three stages will run for two days, highlighting top entertainers in the country and bluegrass markets, alongside of whiskey tastings, cigar sampling, and other sorts of summer fun.

Headliners include Jamey Johnson and Easton Corbin on the country side, and Becky Buller Band and Kenny & Amanda Smith on the bluegrass. Many other acts have been announced and are expected to be added soon. It isn’t clear whether the bluegrass acts will have their own stage, or be mixed in with the country performers. Details are slim on the Fest web site, but should be fleshed out soon as tickets go on sale this weekend.

Presale tickets are available now, but only there in Lynchburg at American Craft Distillery, one of the sponsors of the event.

LMF will function as both an urban and a camping festival, held at Wiseman Park in the city, with both rough and RV camping sites available for a large crowd.

The promoters are accepting vendor applications now, with a final cut off date of June 30 to get them in. That information is available on the LMF web site.