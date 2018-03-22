Lullaby single from Backline Bluegrass

Poor Mountain Records is set to release their debut album from Backline Bluegrass this weekend, and have a lead single available now for download sale.

Aptly named as Lullaby, the song finds a new mother singing her baby to sleep with promises of lifelong love and safety. And like most of the band’s material, it relies on the lovely voice of guitarist, Katelyn Ingardia.

Joining Katelyn are Zachary Carter on banjo, Jason Blue on bass, Louis Hughes on mandolin, and Travis Tucker on res0 guitar. Based in Spartanburg, SC, they have been performing together just two years and came to prominence as the winners of the 2017 RenoFest Band Championship.

They’ve also put together a preview of the new album, A Thousand Wishes, with audio snippets of each track set against photos of the band. Most of the tracks are Backline originals.

You can learn more about Backline on their web site.