Lorraine Jordan celebrates True Grass Again release

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road celebrated the upcoming release of their next Pinecastle album, True Grass Again, with a special performance on June 30 at Lorraine’s Coffee House in Garner, NC.

The album features a number of special guests, as has been the band’s signature of late, and several were on hand for the concert. Junior Sisk and Danny Paisley did sets of their own material supported by Carolina Road, and joined Lorraine and the band as well to reprise their contributions to the record during the main show.

A lead single for the title cut has been popular on the charts for several weeks, celebrating the sound of old time bluegrass and asking the question, “Why can’t bluegrass just be true grass again?”

Audience members loved the show, and enjoyed sharing cake with the band. Popular bluegrass DJ Buddy Michaels served as MC.

Jordan said that there is a great deal of excitement surrounding this release, and the tour coming up in support.

“We had record-breaking sales for the new CD… selling out of most of the CDs and t-shirts. We are taking the show on the road this fall and winter. It’s just too good to keep it from fans everywhere.”

Booking agent Randy Graham with Graham Talent Group says that dates are filling up quickly.

“We have them planned in several states and looking at Canada already. Be on the lookout for ‘True Grass’ at a town near you soon.”

A number of photographers were on hand and captured images during the all-day event, which Melanie Wilson of Wilson Pickin’s Productions has compiled into a video, backed by the audio track from the single.