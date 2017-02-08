Lore of the Loar (#72058) – part 2

The mandolin made its first venture to Bean Blossom in 1971 where Jim was approached by an Aussie with a roll of money, wanting to buy the mandolin. That was the first instance Jim had of what the mandolin was and its value. Until then, it was an F-5. That’s it. After an interview with Monroe, the label inside these mandolins flashed money signs. From the initial $18,000 offer in 1971, to well over $200,000, “Sambo” has been Jim’s constant companion on the stage. Marty Stuart once told Jim, with his Hank Williams D-45 in hand, “We oughtta sell these two instruments and buy us a town.” It has traveled all over the country in the trunk of a car. It has seen the rain, cold, snow, heat… you name it. Every bit of wear has been put there by Jim Orchard. This is truly Jim Orchard’s mandolin.

The Repair

At 20 years of traveling the highways and byways, in constant climate change, “Sambo’s” peghead wood began to soften and start to fail. The cupping and twisting of the upper neck made the mandolin hard to tune and play. With the lack of luthiers around Missouri, in those days, Jim tried the best he could to keep 72058 alive and kicking. At one point, a thin piece of metal (taken off of a hay baler) was placed under the fretboard to help keep the neck straight. Needless to say, it made the mandolin unfit to play, and Jim ran out of options. What was he to do? Throw it away? Put it in the closet? Sell it? He couldn’t do that to his best friend. Brother Rich then stepped in with an idea that would save “Sambo.”

A young luthier in Nashville had recently resurrected Bill Monroe’s famous Loar mandolin from the grave after vandalism had left the instrument in splinters. That man was Charlie Derrington, and he would breathe new life into “Sambo.” Rich suggested the mandolin go to Nashville and see what magic Charlie could do.

In 1989, Jim and Rich arrived at the small repair shop on the outskirts of Nashville to find a woman at the counter. Jim asked for Charlie and a man’s voice from the back spoke “I thought you’d never come.” Charlie knew the situation of the mandolin and knew Jim was broken down about it. At last, the mandolin he had heard about was in his shop ready to be repaired correctly.

After a few weeks of thorough investigation, Charlie contacted Jim with his thoughts on the proper repair. Charlie emphasized how perfect the dovetail joint of the neck was and that he really didn’t want to disturb that. The final solution would be to splice a new neck onto the existing solid wood of the original neck. Something that had never been done at that time. The pearwood faceplate and pearl inlays, would be removed from the original peghead, original tuners removed, fretboard pulled, and then Charlie would make the first cut into neck. Starting about the 3rd fret area, Charlie “bread sliced” the neck until he found solid wood to affix the new wood too. A grain matched maple neck was joined to the old mandolin at the 7th fret, at quite an angle. The truss rod was then replaced, the neck shaped, the original faceplate attached, and peghead cut to match. Then the fretboard was reglued, some finish work done, and “Sambo” was singing again after a major facelift. A repair that only a master luthier could handle. Incredible.

The years of riding in the trunk of Jim’s band rig had turned the peghead wood somewhat spongy and brittle, but 72058 was back in action and hasn’t had a problem since. A repair that has stood the test of time. Jim likes to tell a joke about the repair that I will let y’all ask him about.

The finish flakes of 72058

I ventured to Jim and Lucille’s home in January 2016 for a long overdue visit. This was the weekend that the idea to track 72058’s complete history came to me. We ate, laughed, told stories, and I got to visit with “Sambo” for a bit as well. A story popped up from Jim about Stephen Gilchrist possibly helping Charlie Derrington match the stain of the neck when Charlie did the neck splice in ’89. That story stuck in my head as I drove back to East Tennessee.

July 2016 would mark Jim’s 80th birthday. How cool would it be to contact Gilchrist and try and get a hand written ingredients list as a birthday gift? After all Jim has done for me, I wanted to make this birthday one to remember.

I sent Stephen an email, and I figured it would be a shot in the dark. I told him the history that I knew on the repair of “Sambo,” and about the staining ingredients, etc. Much to my surprise, Stephen emailed me back and knew a bit about Charlie’s repair in 1989. He then went into detail about stains and finishes, but didn’t recollect ever working on that project with Charlie. I was disappointed when I read that, as Charlie had been killed in 2006 when his vehicle was struck on the highway by a drunk driver.

As the email went on, Gilchrist then explained that, in the early 1990’s, Derrington had sent him a few finish flakes and a piece of wood from a Loar. The finish flakes were then taken to a chemist in Australia for analysis. That is where Stephen confirmed the ingredients for Loar era varnish finish.

The Peghead



As for the piece of wood, Gilchrist had said in his email, “After hearing your story of this particular Loar, I believe I may have something that is better than a stain ingredient list.” That piece of wood was a late 1922-early 1923 peghead (based on the stain color) of an F-5. Stephen explained that Charlie had sent the peghead for Stephen’s Loar research, with a note saying he had done a Loar neck repair. Until I sent an email of Jim’s repair story, Stephen had no clue which Loar the peghead had come off of. The picture of it showed that the faceplate had been scraped off and it was cut around the third fret area. Could this be “Sambo’s” original peghead all the way over in Australia?

After sneaking around Jim, asking questions, several days of sharing the picture, and Stephen and I comparing pictures of the grain from Jim’s original neck to the peghead in Gilchrist’s possession, we both confirmed that it was, in fact, the original peghead to the Lloyd Loar signed F-5 mandolin #72058. What is the luck of sending Gilchrist an email about something totally different and then finding the original peghead? I was overly excited!

After trying to buy the peghead from Stephen, he told me that it could not be bought. BUT, the peghead should be with the original mandolin. He would ship it, free of charge. Reuniting it with the original mandolin for the first time in over 25 years… what a birthday present for Jim!