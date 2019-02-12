Lonesome Riverboat Blues from Edgar Loudermilk Band

To launch their new single, Lonesome Riverboat Blues, The Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry have recorded a live music video and interview.

It’s the title track for their upcoming album with Rural Rhythm Records, which Edgar says has been hanging around incomplete for a little while now.

“I had this idea while we were at IBMA a few years ago, and started the song while staying with a friend in Raleigh. We ended up finishing it about a year later in Reno, Nevada while doing a west coast tour. We wrote the song around the idea of growing up on an old time riverboat; we all love John Hartford, and had been listening to him and how he sang about the riverboats, so we decided we wanted to write our own riverboat song. When we all got together on this one it came to life, it has a kinda ‘stick in your head’ melody figure throughout the song, that makes folks wanna dance!”

He and Edgar talk a bit about the track, and then he and the boys hop into it. Loudermilk is on bass, with Jeff on guitar, Zack Autry on mandolin, Curtis Bumgarner on banjo, and Dylan Armour on reso-guitar.

Edgar also mentioned how happy he was to be working again with his friends at Rural Rhythm, with whom he cut a pair of records when he was with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.

“We are so excited, and grateful to be reunited with Rural Rhythm Records! It feels good to come back home to where a lot of great records I have been a part of all started. I’ve been friends with Sammy 3 for many years, and called to catch up with him, and started discussing the new record we were working on. Our discussions felt as thou we have been there all along, and just had the right vibe. I knew we wanted to be back with our family at Rural Rhythm Records! We are Looking Forward to what the Future holds here!”

The full Lonesome Riverboat Blues album is expected in April, with the single dropping on February 15. Radio programmers can get it now at AirPlay Direct.