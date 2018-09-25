Live streaming from World of Bluegrass 2018

So far the most common question I’ve heard here at World of Bluegrass is, “Will there be live streaming of the Awards Show this year?”

Thankfully, the answer is, “Yes! … and.”

Not only the Awards Show, but other WOB moments will be streamed live from the IBMA Facebook page. Jamie Dailey’s Keynote Address to the organization this afternoon will also be available as a Facebook Live video, from a reception starting at 4:00 p.m. One presumes that the video won’t begin until Jamie takes the microphone, so keep an eye out for that on Facebook, possible around 5:00.

Also the Town Hall Meeting, the only membership-wide conclave of the week, will go out live on Facebook Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m.

The awards show on Thursday evening will likewise be found there, beginning at 7:30 p.m. (EDT).

If you can’t make it down here to Raleigh to join in the fun, grab your phone or your computer and watch from afar.

To watch, simply visit IBMA’s Facebook page, and scroll down until you see the live video. If you follow their page, you should get a notification when the videos start if your settings allow it.