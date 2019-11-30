Live From Here with Chris Thile at ROMP 2020

ROMP 2020, Owensboro, Kentucky’s River Of Music Party, has scored a major coup for the festival next summer. Chris Thile will be bringing his radio program, Live From Here, to broadcast live from the festival stage on June 27.

Festival attendees will be able to watch the show go down live, and be part of the “studio audience” at the same time. Guest for this episode have not yet be announced, but Thile always has several big names from the world of bluegrass and acoustic music with him for each program.

ROMP is hosted each year by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, and they put on a show featuring all the various branches of the bluegrass family.

Tickets are on sale now from the ROMP web site.