Little Tennessee – First listen to The Highland Travelers

Word of the formation of the Highland Travelers earlier this month set the bluegrass world on its ear. Following the sad news of the breakup of The Boxcars, followed by the imminent demise of Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, it was glad tidings for grassers to learn that members of those two groups would be joining forces to form a new band.

Mandolinist Adam Steffey, guitarist/vocalist Keith Garrett, and reso-guitarist Gary Hultman – former Boxcars all – are teaming up with Jason Davis on banjo and Kameron Keller on bass from Ramblers Choice, and will perform as Highland Travelers. A group featuring two of these bluegrass stalwarts would definitely justify your attention, but all five? Fuhgeddaboudit.

When the announcement of the band was first made, it was indicated that they would be getting into the studio right away, and they weren’t kidding. Just three weeks from the day, a debut single has been released by Mountain Fever Records. It’s a new Keith Garrett composition, The Little Tennessee, telling the tale of a river man who lost his livelihood when the TVA built dams along the Little Tennessee River.

The Little Tennessee is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Expect to hear more about the first album from Mountain Fever in the near future.