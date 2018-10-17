Little Roy & Lizzy, Bradley Walker win Dove Awards

Last night in Nashville, the Gospel Music Association presented their 49th annual Dove Awards at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena.

GMA welcomes and honors Gospel music in every style, and awards are presented across the genres. Two are specifically oriented towards bluegrass and roots music.

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show won with their song, Dinner On The Ground, for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year. It was recorded with the Oak Ridge Boys, and honors both the artists and the songwriters, Jeff Bumgardner, Joel Lindsey, and Wayne Haun.

Then in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year, Bradley Walker accepted for his Blessed: Hymns And Songs Of Faith album.

Congratulations to them, and all the 2018 winners!

The awards show will be broadcast on television this Sunday night (10/21), exclusively on TBN at 9:00 p.m. (EDT).

A full list of winners can be found online.