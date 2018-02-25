Archives

  • In need of a session player?

    BANJO, GUITAR, FIDDLE, MANDOLIN OR BASS. PROFESSIONAL RECORDING/TOURING ARTIST FOR OVER 4 DECADES. Professional multi-instrumentalist. Banjo Guitar (acoustic and electric) Fiddle Mandolin Bass (upright and electric). Bluegrass, Country, Americana, Blues, Flat picking, Fingerstyle, Western swing, Rockgrass, Jazz, Folk, Irish, Soundtracks, Techno, experimental. Own professional studio, creating good

  • Mansion Entertainment

    We are a Gospel, Bluegrass and Traditional Country record label in the Nashville, TN area with distribution through Sony RED. We've also produced several TV shows and have an audio and video production facility to aid in the marketing and

  • Butler Music Group

    Butler Music Group, led by Gospel and Bluegrass veteran, Les Butler is a full service management company and record label. Les was the long time host of "Front Porch Fellowship," the nationally syndicated Bluegrass Gospel radio program heard in over 200

  • KBEK 95.5 FM

    KBEK 95.5 FM and streaming live on kbek.com Each and every Saturday at 11:00 AM Central Time KBEK broadcasts Inside Bluegrass. A locally produced show in Minnesota. It's hosted by Denny O'Brien and Tom Shuveiller both retired peace officers with a

  • Heartlight Recording Studio Nashville

    Heartlight Studio Nashville offers affordable audiophile production services including tracking, mixing and mastering, as well as production, arranging, and music composition. "The cleanest sound for miles around" is our motto, and we back it up with cleanest signal paths, low

