In need of a session player?

BANJO, GUITAR, FIDDLE, MANDOLIN OR BASS. PROFESSIONAL RECORDING/TOURING ARTIST FOR OVER 4 DECADES.

Professional multi-instrumentalist.

Banjo

Guitar (acoustic and electric)

Fiddle

Mandolin

Bass (upright and electric).

Bluegrass, Country, Americana, Blues, Flat picking, Fingerstyle, Western swing,

Rockgrass, Jazz, Folk, Irish, Soundtracks, Techno, experimental.

Own professional studio, creating good quality tracks, to any sample rate, (most common are 44.1kHz and 48kHz) and bit depth either 16 or 24 bit.

All tracks are sent, ‘dry’, flat Eq.

Hardware

Mics; AKG, RODE, A-TECHNICA, EARTHWORKS, OKTAVA, MOJAVE.

Interface; Focusrite with ISA mic pre’s

Software; ProTools, Logic Pro X, Melodyne 4.

Through my career I have performed or recorded with Albert Lee, Kenny Baker, Josh Graves, Randy Kohrs, Stephen Mougin, Johan de Meij, Marty Stuart, Hayseed Dixie, Bob Black, Bill Keith, Jimmy Gudreau, Peter Rowan, Leapy Lee, Oakridge Boys, Charlie Pride, Acker Bilk, Jools Holland, Ben Waters, to name a few.

I aim to provide a 7 day turnaround, usually quicker, dependant on schedule.

Delivery will be via Dropbox.

https://m.soundcloud.com/johnnybutten