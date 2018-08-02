Listermann brewing Stanley Brothers beer this month

Listermann Brewing Company in Cincinnati is launching a special tribute beer this weekend in honor of the upcoming 75th anniversary of King Records, a Cincinnati institution. The beer is a New England style IPA titled Hide Away/Train 45, for popular singles recorded in town by two stellar artists, Freddie King and The Stanley Brothers.

Previously this summer, Listermann had produced tribute brews for another King artist, James Brown, leading up to city’s celebration of King Studios in September. Cincinnati has taken over management of the old King property, and 10% of the proceeds from the sale of the special King-themed beers will be donated to the King Studios project.

A local artist has created special collectible cans for Hide Away/Train 45, which will be sold in 4 packs with two cans showcasing Freddie and two highlighting the Stanleys. Listermann, who specializes in products and supplies for home brewers, used their El Dorado, Centennial and Belma hops to create this brew.

The official launch will be at the brewery this Saturday (8/4) at 10:00 a.m., where the beer will be offered in the 16 oz cans, and on tap. Listermann is located just a few blocks from the old King Studios.

Head brewer Jared Lewinski told The Cincinnati Enquirer that they feel honored to be a part of this celebration.

“King Records is an important American cultural treasure, and we have all benefited from its existence. We, at Listermann, truly are thankful to have this opportunity to help shine a light on part of the history of what makes the heartbeat of America so wonderful.”

If you are in the Cincinnati region, raise a glass on Saturday to Freddie King and The Stanley Brothers!