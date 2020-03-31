Lindley Creek to Pinecastle – and music video for I Gotta Go

Pinecastle Records has announced their signing of Lindley Creek, consisting of the Greer family from Missouri. A new album, Freedom, Love, and the Open Road, is expected on June 12.

There is much to like about the Greers. They have a fresh, contemporary sound, featuring the voice of mandolinist Katie Greer, who is likely to win over a major part of the bluegrass audience with their just released single, I Gotta Go. She is joined by her brother Jase on fiddle, sister Kathie on guitar, and their father John on bass. All four share in the singing, with that lovely blend you only get in a family setting.

Pinecastle has produced a music video for I Gotta Go, which highlights the energy, and positive vibes that Lindley Creek exudes, even on a breakup song like this. Written by Ashby Frank, one of our music’s more interesting songwriters, it tells of a woman who has had enough of a man who doesn’t truly value her, and, thus, has gotta go.

The band shared a few thoughts about their new label, first single, and upcoming album.

“We are so excited to be the newest part of the Pinecastle team. They believed in our music and we are thrilled to partner with such a well-respected label that has brought so much great music to bluegrass.

We have been touring full-time for ten years, so the choice to record I Gotta Go was an easy one! The more we tour, the more we realize that it’s good to get out and see how other people think and react to life. It really expands your views. We are thrilled to be releasing our full album, Freedom, Love and the Open Road, later this year. We have put our hearts and souls into this album to be something that people feel is real and to which they can connect on a personal level.”

I smell a hit!

A sentiment that is shared by Ethan Burkhardt, Pinecastle Records CEO, who tells us…

“We’re excited to introduce Lindley Creek to the national scene with their new release. Initially we were very impressed with their recording, and we soon discovered that they are equally as talented on the business side, with video creation, graphic design, and general business savvy, all of which is needed more and more in our genre. We’re excited about their potential and know that you’ll be equally impressed.”

Look for big things from this bunch.

I Gotta Go is available now wherever you stream or download music online.