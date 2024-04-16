Linda Loggains passes

Linda Loggains/Linda Loggains and Lettie Auman at Seagrove Fiddlers – photo by Sandy Hatley

Linda Loggains, 75, former promoter of the central North Carolina Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

In recent years, running the convention has been a family affair. Linda’s sister-in-law, Brenda Loggains Harrelson, took on the task of promoting the annual third Saturday in March talent contest once the Seagrove Lions Club, the previous sponsoring group, disbanded. Harrelson (with Linda helping) ran the event until her death in 2015. At that point, Linda assumed leadership and with the assistance of former Lions members, Grayson and Lettie Auman, managed the convention until the COVID shutdowns hit. Then health issues forced her to pass the baton to Maxton Byrd and his committee when the convention resumed last year. Linda was recognized for her hard work and dedication with the 2022 Alan Perdue Memorial Bluegrass Appreciation Award.

Linda’s daughter, Toby Loggains Page, shared, “The fiddlers’ convention was special to Mom. It was a lot of work, but she so enjoyed the music, and most of all the people.”

Surviving are her husband, Bobby, and daughter, Toby L. Page (John), one sister, and two brothers. The family will receive friends from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Ridge Funeral Home in Asheboro, NC, prior to the service and other times at the family home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Ridge Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Richard Routh and Pastor Bruce Jones officiating, and burial at Randolph Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund (SBMEF) c/o:

American Business Women’s Association

PO Box 4757

Overland Park, KS, 66204-0757

R.I.P., Linda Loggains.