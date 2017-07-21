Life To My Days out for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Nothing gets immediate attention in the bluegrass world quite like a new release from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. After nearly 40 albums under his name, and more than 50 years in the business, bluegrass fans know to bend an ear anytime Doyle has something new.

His next album, Life Is A Story, is due later this year from Mountain Home Music, and a debut single Life To My Days, is available today. Fans can obtain the single by placing a pre-order for the album online, and radio programmers can download the track from Airplay Direct.

Life To My Days comes from Jerry Salley, Lee Black, and Devin McGlamery, all highly-decorated bluegrass and Gospel songwriters. Doyle said that the message grabbed him from the start.

“I reached out to Jerry as soon as we started looking for songs for this project. He’s been a favorite writer of mine for years, and a good friend. When I heard this, it really hit home for me. It’s certainly good advice for us all.”

Mountain Home prepared this sneak peek video to offers listeners a taste of the single, and where Lawson could share some of his thoughts about the song.

With Doyle in Quicksilver are Joe Dean on banjo, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, Dustin Pyrtle on guitar, Eli Johnson on bass, and Stephen Burwell on fiddle.

Johnson takes the lead vocal on Life To My Days, and Salley says he can’t imagine a better singer to deliver this song.

“As soon as we finished this song, my first thought was about how my friend, Doyle, is always moving ahead, never slowing down, adding ‘life’ to every single day. He was the first artist to hear the song, and he loved it. As writers, we couldn’t have asked for a better interpretation of the song. It almost sounds like it was written for Eli’s voice … he sings it perfectly.”

Visit your favorite digital retailer online to pre-order Doyle’s next album, and received Life To My Days as an instant download.