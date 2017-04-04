Let’s All Go Down to the River track premiere from Zoe & Cloyd

Husband-and-wife duo, Zoe & Cloyd, have a new album set for an April 7 release. Eyes Brand New finds the two in a full band setting, with Jens Kruger on banjo, Will Straughan on reso-guitar, and Kevin Kehrberg on bass.

Their interesting band name is taken from their two middle names. Natalya Zoe Weinstein plays fiddle/mandolin and sings, along with John Cloyd Miller on guitar and vocals. Both are established songwriters as well as performers in bluegrass and old time music, with awards a’plenty in the trophy case.

They have graciously agreed to allow us to premiere one of the tracks from the new record, one that country music fans are likely to remember. Written by Sue Richards and Earl Montgomery, Let’s All Go Down To The River has been recorded now by dozens of country and Gospel artists.

John tells us that he was inspired to cut it by one of the all-time greats in our music.

“People may know this as a country song popularized by George Jones and Tammy Wynette. I must admit it never really struck me until I heard Jack Cooke’s bluegrass version on his solo album from about 10 years ago. Jack was an amazing bluegrass singer and always one of my favorites. We really enjoyed recording this one and were super excited to have our friend Jens Kruger playing banjo on it.”

Eyes Brand New will be available this Friday at CD Baby and other download sites.