Leaning Toward Leaving from Steve Gulley

Rural Rhythm Records has released a second single from their new project with Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, High Peaks and New Ground.

It’s a song Steve wrote with Tim Stafford called Leaning Toward Leaving, which trods the familiar ground of bluegrass love songs.

Or, as Steve puts it…

“Leaning Toward Leaving is a song I wrote with my good friend, Tim Stafford. It tells the story of a guy who keeps threatening to leave a relationship but just can’t seem to follow through on his promise to go. His heart keeps overruling his mind in a constant emotional tug of war. It’s a fun, up-tempo tune that helps to put a light-hearted spin on how crazy love can be.”

New Pinnacle is Gulley’s touring group, with the name chosen to recall the family legacy he carries. Steve’s dad, Don Gulley, performed for many years with The Pinnacle Mountain Boys. Now Steve plays guitar with his own group, supported by Bryan Turner on bass, Gary Robinson, Jr. on mandolin, and Matthew Cruby on banjo.

Prior to setting out as a solo artist, Gulley had prominent stints with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Mountain Heart, and Grasstowne.

The veteran grasser’s new album will officially release on September 27, but advance copies can be ordered now from Steve’s web site.

Leaning Toward Leaving is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.