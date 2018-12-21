Leadership Bluegrass class of 2019

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced their 2019 class for Leadership Bluegrass, an annual, three-day academy intended to generate future pacesetters in the bluegrass industry. Attendees are selected in a competitive process through an application process, and those selected are invited to Nashville for what the organization describes as “advanced-level interactive learning experiences designed to build commitment, motivate talents, and instill enthusiasm for addressing the future of the bluegrass music industry.”

Next year’s class will be the 20th in this annual tradition, which has seen more than 400 graduates since 2000.

Paul Schiminger, Executive Director of the IBMA, says that this group will be a credit to the program.

“Leadership Bluegrass has become one of the most impactful programs in the bluegrass music industry to connect and develop professionals who have made a strong commitment to advance both their careers and the ongoing efforts of the IBMA. This year’s class has an impressive collective resumé and demonstrated ability to lead across a broad cross-section of our music. Congratulations to the Class of 2019 for being selected out of such a strong group of candidates!”

Chosen as members of the 2019 Leadership Bluegrass class are:

Anni Beach – Jam Pak Blues ‘N’ Grass Neighborhood Band Chandler, AZ

David Benedict – Mile Twelve Cambridge, MA

Andrea Berman – Pacific Pickin’, CiTR (101.9 FM) West Vancouver, BC

Sam Blumenthal – Charlotte, NC

Philip Chorney – Charm City Bluegrass / Baltimore Management Agency Rosedale, MD

Michelle Conceison – Market Monkeys Nashville, TN

Deborah Fillman – Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum Owensboro, KY

Sophie Galep – Minnesota Bluegrass Elizabethton, TN

Michele Gourley – Durham, NC

Philip Graham – Ear Trumpet Labs Portland, OR

Rick Greene – SamJam Bluegrass Festival Waverly, OH

Katie Hogue – John Hartford Enterprises Nashville, TN

John Lowell – John Lowell Music Livingston, MT

Alex Mallett – Folk Alliance International Kansas City, MO

Mary Beth Martin – Earl Scruggs Center Shelby, NC

Jana Mougin – Dark Shadow Recording Goodlettsville, TN

Kali Nowakowski – Straight Up Strings Atascadero, CA

Forrest O’Connor – The O’Connor Band / Kate Lee & Forrest O’Connor Nashville, TN

Thomas Pritchard – Rhode Island Bluegrass Alliance East Greenwich, RI

Gregory Reish – MTSU Center for Popular Music Murfreesboro, TN

Kim Robins – Kim Robins and 40 Years Late Worthington, IN

Matt Royles – Man About a Horse / Philly Bluegrass Philadelphia, PA

John Strohm – Rounder Records Nashville, TN

Maria Wallace – True North Music Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, UK

Melanie Wilson – Wilson Pickins Promotions Westminster, SC

All attendees cover their own transportation and accommodation costs, and pay a fee to the IBMA, though fees can be waived in cases of financial need.

Congratulations to the 2019 class!