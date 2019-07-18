Language Of The Heart from Jeff Brown

Turnberry Records has released a new single from Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, which will be included on their upcoming album.

It’s a new song from Rick Lang and John Weisberger called Language Of The Heart, a smooth, mid-tempo number that Brown delivers with his signature lonesome style. The lyrics describe the way that love allows us to communicate without words, something I hope we all have known in our lives.

He is supported by his touring band: Austin Brown on bass, Nick Goad on mandolin, and Rod Smith on banjo. Brown plays guitar with the group.

Jeff tells us that they are headed into the studio next week to track the rest of the new album. Turnberry is looking at a late summer release, around IBMA time. No title yet.

Language Of The Heart is available now as a single from popular download and streaming sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.