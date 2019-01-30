Kristy Cox wins bluegrass award in Australia

Posted on by John Lawless

Kristy Cox picked up a Golden Guitar award for the 2019 Bluegrass Album of the Year at the Toyota Country Music Association of Australia Awards in Tamworth on January 26. Ricochet, her winning project, was released on Mountain Fever Records in January of 2018, and was popular on bluegrass radio for its mix of bluegrass and acoustic country.

Kristy was back home in Australia to accept her trophy, and walked the red carpet like a boss at 8 months pregnant in a custom gown.

These awards have been distributed by the CMAA since 1973, recognizing the breadth and diversity of the country music scene in Australia. Each year the awards show is the pinnacle of the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival, sponsored by Toyota.

Well done, Kristy!

  • Kristy Cox walks the CMAA red carpet in her custom maternity gown (1/26/19)
  • Group photo of all the winners in the 2019 CMAA Awards (1/26/19)

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today