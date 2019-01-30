Kristy Cox wins bluegrass award in Australia

Kristy Cox picked up a Golden Guitar award for the 2019 Bluegrass Album of the Year at the Toyota Country Music Association of Australia Awards in Tamworth on January 26. Ricochet, her winning project, was released on Mountain Fever Records in January of 2018, and was popular on bluegrass radio for its mix of bluegrass and acoustic country.

Kristy was back home in Australia to accept her trophy, and walked the red carpet like a boss at 8 months pregnant in a custom gown.

These awards have been distributed by the CMAA since 1973, recognizing the breadth and diversity of the country music scene in Australia. Each year the awards show is the pinnacle of the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival, sponsored by Toyota.

Well done, Kristy!