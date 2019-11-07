Kody Norris receives hometown honor

Posted on by John Lawless

Kody Norris, creator and operator of The Kody Norris Show, was honored this week by a “Home Of” sign at the entrance to his hometown of Mountain City, Tennessee.

Mayor Kevin Parsons and Kody were on hand for the official unveiling of the sign, which reads, “Hometown of bluegrass recording artist and songwriter Kody Norris.”

Norris says that it means a lot to be recognized in this way by the home folks.

“I am so humbled to see that sign, welcoming folks to Mountain City. I couldn’t be more proud of my hometown. I try to represent our community positively as the band and I travel around the world. A lot of good music has come from this region and I’m happy to be part of that history.”

The Kody Norris Show is Kody on guitar and lead vocals, his wife Mary Rachel on fiddle, Tyler Wiseman on bass, and Josiah Tyree on banjo. They deliver high energy, old time bluegrass music in a fast-paced stage show.

Visit them online to see when they’ll be performing in your part of the world.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today