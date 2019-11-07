Kody Norris receives hometown honor

Kody Norris, creator and operator of The Kody Norris Show, was honored this week by a “Home Of” sign at the entrance to his hometown of Mountain City, Tennessee.

Mayor Kevin Parsons and Kody were on hand for the official unveiling of the sign, which reads, “Hometown of bluegrass recording artist and songwriter Kody Norris.”

Norris says that it means a lot to be recognized in this way by the home folks.

“I am so humbled to see that sign, welcoming folks to Mountain City. I couldn’t be more proud of my hometown. I try to represent our community positively as the band and I travel around the world. A lot of good music has come from this region and I’m happy to be part of that history.”

The Kody Norris Show is Kody on guitar and lead vocals, his wife Mary Rachel on fiddle, Tyler Wiseman on bass, and Josiah Tyree on banjo. They deliver high energy, old time bluegrass music in a fast-paced stage show.

Visit them online to see when they’ll be performing in your part of the world.