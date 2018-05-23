Kody Norris and Mary Rachel Nalley to wed

Kody Norris, fearless leader and guitarist/vocalist with The Kody Norris Show has hired his fiddle player, Mary Rachel Nalley, on for a lifetime gig.

The dynamic entertainer used the occasion of a recent performance before a hometown crowd at the Heritage Hall Theater in Mountain City, TN to ask her to be his wife. Despite putting her on the spot by doing so on stage during a show, she said yes!

The proposal actually occurred right in the middle of their rendition of Jimmy Martin’s Milwaukee Here I Come, when Kody stopped the song to complain that Josiah Tyree’s banjo didn’t sound right. Tyree feigned offense and told Norris that he was going to fix the banjo right now, and set it down and started removing the resonator.

Inside the banjo pot, of course, was the ring that Kody had placed there before the show, which he then took and offered to Mary, while down on one knee. The two have been a couple for some time, and no one was surprised by the proposal, though I doubt she expected it in quite that way.

It was a joyous occasion for all in attendance as she accepted the proposal. It looks like a summertime wedding for Kody and Mary Rachel!

Congratulations and best of luck to Kody and Mary Rachel.