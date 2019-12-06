Knee Deep in Bluegrass Christmas show for 2019

Cindy Baucom’s annual bluegrass Christmas show is heading your way!

Each year Cindy, along with Terry, her banjo-pickin’ husband, host a special Christmas edition of her syndicated radio program, Knee Deep In Bluegrass. Heard on dozens of affiliates across the southern and central US, Baucom’s 2-hour weekly show presents a mix of today’s hottest bluegrass along with classic songs from its rich history, plus interviews with artists and personalities in our music.

But for Christmastime, Cindy puts together this themed edition full of grass-style holiday cheer, typically with special guests.

For 2019, the award-winning Grand Ole Opry members Dailey & Vincent join Cindy and Terry to share Christmas memories, including family traditions, food, and music. In addition to Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, all of the members of their touring band participate as well, offering up traditions of their holidays past and present.

Christmas music is on tap from Balsam Range, Larry Sparks, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Alison Krauss, The Isaacs, Rhonda Vincent, Russell Moore and, of course, Dailey & Vincent.

But unique among the weekly Knee Deep in Bluegrass programs, the Christmas special is offered to all radio stations who may be interested in airing it this month. Since most station staff is off on and around the holiday, many programmers look for features like this to run while on-air hosts spend time with their families. And listeners enjoy hearing Christmas music while home with their own.

So Cindy invites everyone to listen in. Regular affiliates will air the special some time after December 16, and all stations who would like to carry the Christmas show this year are asked to contact her via email (cindy@kneedeepinbluegrass.com) or text (704-221-2847) to see how to sign up.