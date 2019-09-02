KET Big Family documentary viewable online

In keeping with our video theme for a lazy Labor Day, unless you live in southeastern Florida…

If you missed Big Family: The Story Of Bluegrass Music on PBS over the weekend, or maybe would like to see it again, the 2 hour documentary film is also viewable on the network web site. If you have an internet-enabled smart TV you can stream it to your set, or simply watch on your computer or hand-held device.

Use this link: www.pbs.org.

A great many people saw it either on Friday evening, when it premiered nationwide, or some other time over the weekend when individual affiliates rebroadcast the film on Saturday or Sunday.

Big Family did an admirable job of tracing the history of bluegrass music from its roots in traditional mountain music and African-American blues, both based on cultures non-native to the Americas whose rich music informed most all US and Canadian folk art.

The online streaming will be available only through September 26, so don’t hesitate. It’s well worth two hours of your time.