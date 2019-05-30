Kentucky Just Us wins KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Contest

Kentucky Just Us, a family band from Glasgow, KY, took first place in last weekend’s KSMU Youth In Bluegrass Band Contest, held each year at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO.

This especially gifted group showcases the singing of the Meador and O’Neal siblings, John (18) on guitar, Kacey (17) on fiddle, and Jesse (16) on banjo. Both boys are blessed with high pitched and very agile voices, and when added with Kacey’s, are perfect for that high lonesome bluegrass sound. They have been making a name for themselves on the festival circuit this past year or so, and were named as artists in residence by the The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2018.

Mom plays the bass, and little brother Caleb (9) is on mandolin. They are a blended family, hence the different last names.

At last year’s Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest, they took second place, and were invited again in 2019. This time, they are the champions!

Top finishers in the May 25 competition were:

Kentucky Just Us (Glasgow, KY) Dixie Jubilee (Woodstock, GA) Ozark Highways (Galena, MO) Paul Family Bluegrass (Trout Creek, MI) Pearlgrace & Co (Ada, OK)

As you can from the photo, the top winner receives a check for $1500

There are no videos yet posted by Silver Dollar City from the contest, but here are a couple of Kentucky Just Us, one from earlier this year…

…and this one from last year’s Silver Dollar City competition.

Congratulations to all the winners!