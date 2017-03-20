Kaufman Kamp Scholarship applications due tomorrow

Once again, the Dreadnaughts Unlimited Scholarship Fund will be raffling a professional quality acoustic guitar during Steve Kaufman’s 2017 Acoustic Kamps in order to fund a full scholarship for one needy picker to attend the Kamp of their choice.

This year the raffle winner will receive a new Hawthorn guitar, built by Mark Franzke and Glenn Bradford at their Bradford & Franzke Fine Instruments in Kansas City, MO. It was hand made with a European spruce top, Honduran mahogany back and sides, and trimmed with both herringbone purfling and black binding. The neck is also mahogany, with a rosewood bridge and a 1 11/16 width at the nut. It is outfitted with gold Kluson tuners, bone nut and saddle, and scalloped braces.

Raffle tickets are being offered for $5 each, or six for $25. You can obtain chances in the raffle by sending a check to Dreadnaughts Unlimited, or through PayPal. Harry Moore is coordinating the raffle tickets, and payment can be sent to him by email or postal mail.

Dreadnoughts Unlimited Scholarship

c/o Harry Moore

PO Box 3475

Springfield, MO 65808

Anyone interested in obtaining a scholarship this year to either Kaufman’s Old Time and Traditional Week (June 11-17), or Bluegrass Week (June 18-24) at Maryville College near Knoxville, TN, should get an application in right away. They must be postmarked by March 21 to be considered for 2017. The application form can be downloaded online.

Age, financial need, and playing ability are all considerations for awarding the scholarship, which covers full tuition, housing, and food during the Kamp session of their choice. They will be responsible for their own transportation to and from Maryville.

Here’s a video of Bluegrass Week Kamp instructor Tim May playing the Hawthorn guitar being offered in the raffle.

Full details about the Kamps can also be found online.