Kauai Folk Fest bringing bluegrass to the islands

In amongst the various melodies and rhythms of the Hawaiian islands, the inaugural Kauai Folk Fest in September will include the sounds of bluegrass and old time music from North America.

The new festival will be held at the Museum on the historic Grove Farm sugar plantation, with five stages of live music plus workshops and craft demonstrations, and lots and lots of dancing. Their concept is to take advantage of the increased popularity of bluegrass, old time, and other forms of Americana music all over the world to entertain both tourists visiting Hawaii, and island natives who live on Kauai year round. Blending traditional Pacific island folk music with that of the continual US will offer a wide mix to all attendees, while introducing each to the other’s cultural heritage.

Coming in from the mainland are Peter Rowan & His My Aloha Bluegrass Band, Tim O’Brien, Blaine Sprouse, Mike Bub, Reeb Willms & Caleb Clauder along with celebrated blues artist Taj Mahal, Carolina Pond’s Rainbow Stringband, and the Roundhouse Ramblers. In addition to popular Hawaiian folk artists like Puka Asing, Sashamon and Uncle Isaac Kamaile Jr., and Na’ Opihi, local bluegrass acts will also be featured, with music from Island Grass and Hawaiian banjo hero Paul Sato.

All the fun begins on September 28, and will run all day Saturday and Sunday with music, food, drink, and dancing galore. The Grove Farm Museum is located in Lihue, HI.

Full details and ticket information can be found online. VIP packages are available.