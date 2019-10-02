Justin Moses to Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records in Willis, VA has announced the signing of Justin Moses, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, known for his work with Blue Moon Rising, The Dan Tyminski Band, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and Blue Highway. He currently tours both with The Gibson Brothers and his wife, Sierra Hull.

Known as the ultimate sideman for his abilities on fiddle, guitar, mandolin, banjo, and reso-guitar, Justin is eager to try out some new themes on his next solo album.

“I’ve had ideas in mind for quite some time about making a new record, so I was pleased when Mark presented me with an opportunity to make it a reality. I’m so excited to be working with Mountain Fever Records on this new project!”

Mark Hodges, President of Mountain Fever Music Group, says that he is impressed by Justin in whole, not just his musicianship.

“Justin is an incredible talent, but he’s also one good man. It’s always been a pleasure to have him appear as a guest artist on our past projects, and we’re thrilled to help him bring his new music to his fans.”

Here’s a look at his work alongside Sierra, first in a mandolin/mandolin duet on a set of fiddle tunes…

…and on another set of songs from her current CD.

We should expect the first Justin Moses solo project with Mountain Fever, his third in all, sometime early in 2020.