Justen Haynes departs IIIrd Tyme Out

After 12 years on the road with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, fiddler Justen Haynes is hanging up his bow to focus his efforts on a new business venture he and his wife have started in Virginia. They have opened a dog training, boarding, and breeding business called Haus Luc K9 in Milford, specializing in German Shepherds and Labradors.

Russell announced Justen’s departure in this message to fans…

“Over the holidays, Justen and his family came to the conclusion that it was time for him to stay home more and concentrate on their new business, requiring that he leave his position with IIIrd Tyme Out. As a result, his last show with the band was this past Saturday (1/6/2018) at The Fairview Ruritan Club in Galax, VA. It was a fun night of joking and carrying on with each other, as we always do, and catching up on our personal lives since we had just returned to performing after a six-week holiday vacation for the band. For me, and I think for all of us, it was a very enjoyable evening of performing and reminiscing about the last 12+ years that Justen has held the fiddle playing position in the band. Although we hate to see him leave the band, we understand and support his decision and wish him and his family all the best in this new venture and chapter in their lives, and we know that we’ll see them from time-to-time in our travels.”

Of course, Russell and IIIrd Tyme Out will be rolling right along, with an announcement about a new fiddle player expected in the next few weeks.

As he leaves his brothers in the group, Haynes offered a farewell greeting to the wider bluegrass community which had embraced him warmly during his time with Russell.

“It has been an amazing ride over the last 12 years. Russell and the band gave me the opportunity of a lifetime and I will be forever grateful. I have gained lifelong friends near and far, and want to thank each one of you for the impact, support and encouragement you gave me while I was on the road. My kids have expressed their desire for me to come off of the road. Therefore, I will be working from home as I continue to pursue one of my other passions in dog training. We recently opened a dog boarding and training facility (Haus Luc K9) that will allow our family opportunities and adventures in the region. We are excited about this new venture and what it brings for our family, but sad to see the music chapter end. I may not be playing music, but I would still love to hear from you so don’t be strangers! Thank you again for your support, memories and life changing experiences.”

IIIrd Tyme Out starts up in earnest for 2018 in February, with a steady run of shows throughout the year. You can also catch them later this month at the Shepherdsville Country Music Barn in Kentucky (1/19) and The DeKalb Theatre in Alabama (1/27).

Speaking of last night’s NCAA football championship, where Alabama beat Georgia in overtime, Russell says he’ll need the next few weeks to be ready to see everyone at The DeKalb.

“Even though I live in Georgia, I should be able to have recovered from the loss of the National Championship in time to hug the necks of all you Crimson Tide fans. See y’all at the show!”

Visit the band online to see their full tour schedule.