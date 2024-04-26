This is a great day to be a bluegrass fan. There is so much strong new music being released today, we could post nothing but new singles, and still not hit them all.

Let’s go first to a perennial favorite, The Del McCoury Band, among the very few acts to retain a loyal audience of traditional bluegrass followers, while also expanding into more mainstream and jamgrass markets. Del’s distinctive voice and winning personality are a force to be reckoned with on stage, especially with such a strong band behind him.

This time out, Del covers a song by Lech Wierzynski of The California Honeydrops called Just Because, originally a bluesy number, which Del and the boys turn into a driving grasser. As always, support comes from Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Rob McCoury on banjo, Jason Carter on fiddle, and Alan Bartram on bass.

McCoury takes full advantage of his stratospheric tenor voice on this one, even through a set of unexpected chord changes. It’s a real hoot.

Have a listen…

Just Because from The Del McCoury Band is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact Rainmaker Management for an airplay copy.