Josh Trivett outruns the Reaper

Josh Trivett has become a familiar figure in bluegrass music this past few years. His agency, Moonstruck Management, handles the careers of heavy hitters, like Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Lonesome River Band, The Cleverlys, Balsam Range and several others. Never one to keep a low profile, Josh has been a prominent fixture at many of their shows, and at major bluegrass events and festivals around the nation.

A former professional athlete, he cuts an impressive figure in a crowd, with a confident manner and a fashionable look.

Just this past weekend, he came within one of his finely-coiffed blond hairs from losing it all when his special edition 2017 Krypton Green ZL1 Camaro spun out of control not far from Trivett’s home in Bristol, TN, leaving him upside down in a ditch, suspended by his safety belt. Though his vehicle looked like a race car, and can be configured for track use, Josh was traveling at a safe speed, and believes that what happened was just a freak accident.

The Camaro, which those who know him realize was his pride and joy, was one of only 47 made in 2017 which he had given to himself as a special gift on his 40th birthday. Once Josh realized that he was alive and not badly injured following the loud and frightening crash, he began to mourn for his beloved green machine. It was completely destroyed, even though its safety features protected him through the spins and flips.

Fortunately, a passing driver came upon the scene just afterwards, and was able to call for help and assist him in escaping the wreck.

Josh spent several hours in the hospital, and suffered a serious cut to his face and a possible broken vertabra. He feels himself quite fortunate, if not carefully protected during this ordeal.

When we spoke earlier this week, he was recuperating at home, medicated against the pain of his injuries, and reflecting on his good fortune. Tuesday was his 42nd birthday, and Trivett had big plans to celebrate with friends that evening. That will have to wait, it seems.

Of course there is never a good time to be in a serious accident, but this spring was chock full for Josh. His Moonstruck Management clients are all busy on the road, his new venture, Moonstruck Leasing is expanding, with a second tour bus having been recently purchased, and plenty of details to be dealt with all around. Never one to rest even on a good day, he was working the phones as he rests up, keeping everything on track from his sick bed… or recliner.

Best wishes to Josh Trivett in his recovery – a real bluegrass trooper.