Josh Trivett and Lakyn Kearns wedding

On Sunday, April 23, Josh Trivett and Lakyn Kearns were married at Acuff’s Chapel in Blountsville, TN.

Josh is the principal at Moonstruck Management, who handles the careers of several prominent bluegrass acts. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Lonesome River Band, Volume Five, The Cleverlys, The Church Sisters, Dave Adkins, and the Hogslop String Band are among his clients. He had previously managed Dr. Ralph Stanley and Doyle Lawson, and is very well-connected in the bluegrass world.

The late afternoon service allowed them to use natural light for the ceremony in the chapel, which was built in the 18th century, a perfect, rustic setting for their special day.

Russell Moore sang two songs during the wedding, and Sammy Shelor joined in on banjo for one.

The improbably handsome couple will reside in Jonesborough, TN following an 11-day honeymoon trip to Madrid, Barcelona, Ibiza, and Cadiz in Spain.

Congratulations Laykn and Josh!