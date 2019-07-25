Jon Weisberger to Crossroads Music

Jon Weisberger, who recently announced his departure after more than 15 years as bassist with Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, has now taken a position as an A&R with Crossroads Music in Arden, NC. He will share his expertise as a performer, songwriter, and producer in the bluegrass, folk and Americana genres on the Mountain Home Music Company and Organic Records labels, both part of the Crossroads family of labels.

He says that he is eager to get going in the new position, though coming off the road and leaving the band is a tad bittersweet.

“As a member of Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, I’ve already been a member of the Mountain Home family for a few years, and had a chance to see the folks at Crossroads in action from an artist’s and songwriter’s perspective. In a tough industry, they really stand out for their music-centered approach, their forward thinking about the recorded music business, and most of all, their integrity. I was honored to be invited to contribute to the company’s efforts, and I’m excited to get to work in bringing new talent into the fold as well as working with the great artists — many of them long-time friends and colleagues — already on the Mountain Home and Organic rosters.

It turns out that the old saying about one door opening when another closes really has some truth to it. I’m a little sad to say farewell to Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, but it’s no exaggeration to say that joining the Crossroads team, and digging into a new way for me to help ensure the vitality of bluegrass and other forms of American roots music, is the opportunity of a lifetime. I can’t wait to get going!”

Jon is relocating from Nashville to Brevard, NC to take this new job.