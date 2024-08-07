John Goad to David Parmley’s band

David Parmley has announced the addition of a new bass player to his touring band. And it’s our very own John Goad, who has been a contributor and friend of Bluegrass Today from the time we launched in 2011. Some of you may remember him as John Curtis Goad, the moniker he uses writing for us.

John is a native of east Tennessee, now living in eastern Kentucky where he teaches high school history in the public schools. He has been playing bluegrass since he was a wee lad, coming from a family that sang and played grass together when he was younger. A graduate of the bluegrass program at ETSU, he has also been awarded three separate masters degrees, making him among the more highly educated pickers in the business.

He will play bass with Parmley, and sing tenor vocals with the group, which is already taking advantage of John’s unique sense of humor on stage. On a recent trip to Canada for a festival, he had both the audience and the band in stitches throughout the week.

David says he and the guys already love him.

“I love John’s bass playing and strong vocals. His fun personality is present on stage and in the bus! He’s a great guy to travel with! We’re all so happy to have him a part of the band!”

Of late, Goad has been playing guitar with Keith Prater & Lacy Creek, which he will continue to do as his commitments with Parmley allow. Folks in the southeastern states may also have seen him filling in with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, or with Larry Sparks. But now he’s a Parmley man, working alongside Doug Bartlett on mandolin and fiddle, and Daxson Lewis on banjo.

John tells us that he’s been a Parmley fan since he first discovered bluegrass as a boy, as his dad was a huge Bluegrass Cardinals fan. Getting to sing with him now is a big treat.

“I appreciate being given the opportunity to play music with people I love. Making music with David, Daxson, and Doug is truly great. They sing and play with feeling, and are a blast to be with both on and off stage.”

Keep an eye on the official David Parmley web site to see when they might be performing near you. Shows coming up include the CroweFest in Kentucky, Uncle Pen Fest in Indiana, and The Station Inn in Nashville.