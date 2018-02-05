Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers at Fodor’s Grove

Fodor’s Grove is backyard music venue created by homeowner Mark Fodor. There is a stage and a small set of bleacher’s. Mark holds concerts monthly in Orlando, Florida.

This was our second trip to Fodor’s. Last year we saw Special C. This year we saw Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. They made a stop at Fodor’s before going on a bluegrass cruise this week.

The weather threatened all afternoon and sprinkled off and on. Joe said: “We’ll play until we are rained out or we run out of songs.” An hour and forty minutes later we had not been rained out and I don’t think Joe had run out of songs!

Mark Fodor is a gracious host and has a venue well worth visiting.