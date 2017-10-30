Jimmy Meyer seriously injured

Jimmy Meyer, formerly bass player with The MeyerBand, was badly injured last week in a fall at work. It resulted in him suffering a broken wrist, skull fractures, and some serious internal injuries.

Surgery was performed to repair his left wrist and stop bleeding around his liver, and a metal plate placed in his wrist looks like it will be a permanent feature. According to the family, Jim came through the surgery well, and is no longer intubated. He is expected to be moved today into a regular room from the ICU, as soon as one becomes available.

The doctors are hopeful that he can be released from the hospital later this week to recuperate at home. At only 18 years of age he should heal quickly after this tremendous ordeal.

His family says that he is a little better each day, and can sit up for short periods of time, but is taking pain medication that makes him very tired.

MeyerBand consisted of four siblings, John, David, Mary, and Jimmy Meyer, who created a sensation in bluegrass when they were still performing together. They won the Youth In Bluegrass contest at Silver Dollar City in 2009, and the SPBGMA International Band Competition in 2013, but then fell apart as offers from other groups pulled the various members away. Originally from Missouri, the family had moved to the Nashville area while most of the band were still teens in order to facilitate their future music careers.

Both Jimmy and David toured for a while with Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band.

The family is very grateful for the prayers and well wishes sent Jim’s way since the accident occurred on October 24.

Get well soon, Jimmy Meyer!