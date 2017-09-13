Jim Rollins services on Sunday

The family of Jim Rollins will host memorial services this Sunday, September 17, in Greenville, SC.

A well known and popular banjo player, Jim was killed last week when a drunk driver rear ended his vehicle, spinning him off the road and hurling him from the car. The coroner has ruled that his death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. The driver of the other car has been charged with felony DUI.

The family will receive visitors from 1:00-2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Mackey Mortuary, with a funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Jim’s name to Young Appalachian Musicians would be appreciated.

