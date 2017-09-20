Jesse McReynolds hospitalized in Nashville

Legendary bluegrass mandolinist, vocalist, and songwriter Jesse McReynolds was rushed to the hospital this morning, where he is now undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured aneurysm. Doctors at Sumner Hospital in Gallatin, TN have rated his condition as serious.

Now 88 years old, Jesse has been performing since he was a boy, for many years with his brother, Jim, as Jim & Jesse & The Virginia Boys. Though working a lighter schedule these days, Jesse is still out there on stage, and regrets that he will miss his show today at Bean Blossom.

His wife Joy asks that his many friends and fans in bluegrass would please pray for his recovery.

We will update with any further details as they are available.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m. – Jesse came through the operation well, and doctors are cautiously optimistic for a full recovery. Joy thanks everyone for their prayers and concern.

Very good news!

UPDATE 6:00 p.m. – Joy says that Jesse is doing well, but needs to be still for a while so he can heal. He is very sorry to miss Uncle Pen days this weekend and World of Bluegrass next week, but needs the time to rest.

Cards and well wishes can be sent to:

Jesse McReynolds

c/o Sumner Regional Medical Center

#555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

Get well soon!